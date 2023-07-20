How local Indonesian brands are thriving with live commerce
Campaign explores why shopping in Indonesia goes beyond a transactional experience between the seller and the consumer, as the country emphasises collective experiences and social interactions.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing ...
As moviegoers buy tickets for a “Barbieheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer gets a boost from Barbie’s marketing blitz.
Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the ...
Industry honchos weigh in on the impact of paid verification models by Meta and Twitter.
How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...
Daily active users on Meta’s new Twitter clone dropped by half last week, but brands are still eager to find success on the new platform.
Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’...
Publicis CEO spoke to Campaign after group grew 7.1% in Q2 and revealed it is giving staff an average salary increase of 4% in 2023.