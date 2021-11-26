crash course

What did you learn in 2021? Our top 10 Campaign Crash Courses
YEAR IN REVIEW: From how to tap Gen Z and the silver generation, to explainers on gaming and NFTs, to learning what an effective strategy looks like across different marketing channels, here are the topics that piqued the interest of our audience.

Campaign Crash Course: An introduction to NFTs for marketers
Nov 26, 2021
As marketing moves from mass audiences to personalised brand experience and onward toward the metaverse, a raft of global brands have embraced the NFT opportunity. Here's why and how you could too.

Campaign Crash Course: How to not suck at videoconferencing
Nov 5, 2021
By now, one would think agencies have mastered the art of virtual pitching. Not so, says this cheeky lesson from marketing consultancy TrinityP3, which explains how to do it right.

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health in the workplace
Oct 8, 2021
To mark World Mental Health Day, the leader of a mental health non-profit provides some recommendations for how to look after your own wellbeing and that of your peers.

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Oct 1, 2021
Addressable OTT brings the targeting and efficiency of digital advertising into a premium video environment—a compelling combination. But there are several barriers preventing the channel from becoming a mainstay in ad budgets. Learn what they are in this week's Crash Course.

Campaign Crash Course: What's the difference between CDPs and DMPs?
Sep 17, 2021
Building a complete view of a customer by consolidating data sources has been heralded as one of the most important tasks for marketers to continue to target the right people in a privacy-first world. But what are the platforms that can deliver this, and are they right for everyone?

