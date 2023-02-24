Campaign Crash Course: Developing your screen strategy with addressable TV

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will.
The lesson
In the 48th lesson of our Crash Course series, we dive into the top five strategies for addressable TV strategies that marketers could execute as part of their marketing plan. The Asia Pacific streaming market is predicted to continue to show strong double digital growth. An expected 18% over the next 5 years which could be underestimated due to the recent changes from global subscription services such as Disney and Netflix. Along with the growth in subscription customer base, ad spend is expected to follow suit with a staggering 67% increase by 2027.
In this lesson you will learn:
- Adding addressable TV to your traditional linear TV plan to add incremental reach
- Using addressable TV to target bespoke audiences
- Location-based activation
- Addressable TV offers an accessible route to TV for brands who have not advertised on TV before
- Rethinking the role of TV within the brand funnel with TV lower funnel strategies
Your teacher
Alex Lowes is the vice president of client engagement and growth at Finecast.
The quiz
After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of developing your screen strategy with addressable TV here:
