It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a pot of gold for advertisers willing to invest
Jul 7, 2020
Gavin Buxton

OTT offers high efficiency and brand safety—important measures when marketing budgets are under intense pressure.

Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date
Apr 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

EXCLUSIVE: Active ad fraud scheme is biggest witnessed in connected TV to date—and could involve some dodgy publishers.

Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Feb 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.

DoubleVerify develops anti-fraud certification for CTV
Jan 29, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: CTV certified partners include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.

