ctv
It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a pot of gold for advertisers willing to invest
OTT offers high efficiency and brand safety—important measures when marketing budgets are under intense pressure.
Inside Icebucket: the 'largest' CTV ad fraud scheme to date
EXCLUSIVE: Active ad fraud scheme is biggest witnessed in connected TV to date—and could involve some dodgy publishers.
Are we at the start of a CTV boom in APAC?
A Forrester study predicts significant ad spend growth in video over the next 12 months.
Hottest digital advertising trends of 2020
If 2019 was a year of evolution and transition for digital advertising, 2020 will be about moving into new growth areas, backed by technological innovation, according to Verizon Media's Rose Tsou
Measurement, transparency, scarcity of supply among APAC marketers' 2020 concerns
Marketers across APAC are excited about CTV but cite measuring business outcomes, a lack of premium inventory, social-media transparency among chief concerns for 2020.
DoubleVerify develops anti-fraud certification for CTV
TECH BITES: CTV certified partners include Amobee, MediaMath, SpotX, The Trade Desk and Xandr.
