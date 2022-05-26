Media News The Work
Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid fraud in CTV environments

With the increase in CTV spend by advertisers, buying and selling activity is at a scale that makes it lucrative for fraudsters. This video offers lessons to marketers on what frauds are around the corner and how to avoid them.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 45th lesson in the Crash Course series will provide pointers to marketers on avoiding fraud in connected TV (CTV) environments. While Over the Top or OTT includes all content delivered by an internet-enabled device, CTV is a subset of this category. CTV includes digital video delivered through a smart TV, gaming console or streaming device is delivered to a television. 

The CTV ecosystem is lucrative for fraudsters because standards are yet to be adopted and there is a lack of transparency. With the increase in CTV spend by advertisers, buying and selling activity is at a scale that makes it lucrative for fraudsters. CTV offers premium pricing too, attracting more fraudsters to this environment—DoubleVerify identified over 20 fraud schemes in 2021. This video offers marketers an introduction to the CTV market and lessons on how to avoid fraud in this fast-growing segment. 

In this lesson you will learn:

  • Why the CTV environment is susceptibe to fraud
  • The various types of CTV fraud
  • What advertisers can do to protect their CTV investment against fraud
  • The fraud-prevention solutions available and how advertisers can leverage them to ensure effectiveness of their CTV investment

Your teacher

Pritika Hemmady is programmatic business director, APAC, DoubleVerify.  She is is responsible for driving the adoption of DoubleVerify's solutions in SEA and has over 10 years of digital-media experience.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

