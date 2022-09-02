Campaign Crash Course: How to keep ad fraud detection in check

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 46th lesson in the Crash Course series will provide pointers to marketers why ad fraud detection should be a key tool in their toolkik.

According to a report by Juniper Research, advertisers' fraud loss could total up to US$100 billion by 2023. To avoid these losses, advertisers and businesses will have to reconsider their strategies when it comes to ad spending. This video teaches marketers how to increase optimization rates while keeping ad fraud detection in check.

In this lesson you will learn:

Why ad fraud is a global problem

How can companies know the true value of their data and spending?

A primer to the types of ad fraud: bots, pixel stuffing, domain spoofing, and more

Four strategies to tackle ad fraud

Your teacher

Matt Sutton is the chief revenue officer at TrafficGuard. As CRO, he leads the commercialisation of the platform and TrafficGuard’s teams and operations across the globe to drive adoption of the surgical fraud solution as part of the tech-stack for advertisers across all industry verticals everywhere.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz: