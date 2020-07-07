ott
It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a pot of gold for advertisers willing to invest
OTT offers high efficiency and brand safety—important measures when marketing budgets are under intense pressure.
Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.
Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.
Rubicon Project and Campaign Asia report: A deep dive into programmatic ad buying trends in Asia
OMP is thriving, OTT is on the up and up, although a bias for direct buying is still preventing wider adoption of programmatic.
APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social
Locally produced content and services are gaining popularity, according to a new report.
Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia
The diversity of Asia's payment landscape requires a tailored and flexible approach to subscriptions, and investment in local technology infrastructure.
