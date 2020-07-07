ott

It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a pot of gold for advertisers willing to invest
Jul 7, 2020
Gavin Buxton

It's not all plain sailing for OTT, but there's a pot of gold for advertisers willing to invest

OTT offers high efficiency and brand safety—important measures when marketing budgets are under intense pressure.

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix
Jun 25, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent confirms purchase of Southeast Asian streamer Iflix

Chinese video giant will use Iflix as backbone of its Southeast Asian expansion plans.

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix
Jun 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Chinese tech giants are circling SEA streaming provider Iflix

Southeast Asian OTT platform is exploring a sale to avoid the same fate as rival Hooq, which entered into liquidation in March after struggling to make finances work.

APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social
Jun 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social

Locally produced content and services are gaining popularity, according to a new report.

Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia
May 4, 2020
Paolo Cuttorelli

Price and payment flexibility crucial for OTT platforms in Asia

The diversity of Asia's payment landscape requires a tailored and flexible approach to subscriptions, and investment in local technology infrastructure.

