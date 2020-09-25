Advertising Marketing Media PR Analysis Opinions
20 hours ago

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for cultivating talent

How do leaders create effective teams? Dentsu Aegis Network Greater North chief Cheuk Chiang explains how to foster better talent by applying leadership principles, tips and learnings from past mistakes. Watch his video and test your knowledge with a quiz.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The fourth lesson in this series will give us pointers on how to be a better leader, specifically when it comes to attracting, inspiring and motivating the best talent. Great leaders can establish trust early and cultivate a positive culture that lasts. It's not easy to do and the yard sticks are changing all the time, which is why learning from past mistakes is critical and comes into play in this Crash Course as well.

In this lesson you will learn: 

  • How first impressions count when attracting talent.
  • Why leaders care about diversity.
  • The importance of articulating a clear purpose for younger employees.
  • The need to redefine motivations for staff.
  • How to manage compassionately.

Your teacher

Cheuk Chiang is Dentsu Aegis Network APAC's CEO of Greater North, overseeing Greater China and Korea based in Shanghai. He returned to Asia last year after launching startup predictive-marketing technology company Mutiny on his home turf in Australia in 2019.

Prior to that Chiang served as APAC chief executive of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) in Singapore beginning in 2013 after leading its media agency PHD as regional chief from 2008. 

The quiz

Once you're done watching this video, test your knowledge with this quiz:

 

Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.
