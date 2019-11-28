talent
40 under 40 2019: Asia-Pacific's top rising talent
From data scientists to brand builders, creative minds to entrepreneurs, here is our marketing and communications standout class of young professionals for 2019.
ANA and McCann team up to tackle talent crisis with 'Best Jobs Ever' campaign
'The discipline of marketing has changed radically, and the campaign we have developed celebrates this shift and challenges perceptions.'
Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90
The new move will merge all of EGM's sub-brands into one entity.
Why you should hire for speeds, not just skills
Getting the right mix in your team is crucial.
Attracting top talent among major concerns for in-house agencies: ANA study
The ANA has identified numerous challenges internal shop leaders are facing today.
Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins