40 under 40 2019: Asia-Pacific's top rising talent
Nov 28, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

From data scientists to brand builders, creative minds to entrepreneurs, here is our marketing and communications standout class of young professionals for 2019.

ANA and McCann team up to tackle talent crisis with 'Best Jobs Ever' campaign
Nov 17, 2019
Oliver McAteer

'The discipline of marketing has changed radically, and the campaign we have developed celebrates this shift and challenges perceptions.'

Endeavor Global Marketing rebrands to 160over90
Oct 30, 2019
Michael Heusner

The new move will merge all of EGM's sub-brands into one entity.

Why you should hire for speeds, not just skills
Oct 14, 2019
Anna Vogt

Getting the right mix in your team is crucial.

Attracting top talent among major concerns for in-house agencies: ANA study
Jul 17, 2019
Oliver McAteer

The ANA has identified numerous challenges internal shop leaders are facing today.

Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Jun 3, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.

