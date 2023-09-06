Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2023 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its third year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.
We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.
Please find the full winners list below:
|GOLD CATEGORIES
|Award
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Winner
|
Small Agency (2-29 Employees)
|SOCIETY
|Australia
|GC01.393355
|Winner
|Mid-size Agency (30-99 Employees)
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|GC02.393320
|Winner
|Large Agency (100+ Employees)
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|GC03.393352
|Commendation
|Large Agency (100+ employees)
|Sandpiper
|Singapore
|GC03.393399
|Award
|Category
|Team Name
|Agency/Company
|Entry ID
|Market
|Winner
|In-House Communications Team
|Life@Globe
|Globe Telecom
|GC04.393398
|Philippines
|SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
|Award
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Winner
|Best Career Development
|Dentsu Taiwan
|Taiwan
|SC01.393239
|Winner
|Best Employee Engagement
|Zeno Group China
|China
|SC02.393129
|Winner
|Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|SC03.393397
|Winner
|Best Learning & Development
|Dentsu Taiwan
|Taiwan
|SC04.393238
|Commendation
|Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|Amazon
|Japan
|SC05.393346