Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Winners revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in the region's third edition of this esteemed awards programme.

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2023 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its third year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.

Please find the full winners list below:

GOLD CATEGORIES
Award Category Agency/Company  Market Entry ID 
Winner

Small Agency (2-29 Employees)

 SOCIETY Australia GC01.393355
Winner Mid-size Agency (30-99 Employees) Sling & Stone Australia GC02.393320
Winner Large Agency (100+ Employees) Weber Shandwick China GC03.393352
Commendation Large Agency (100+ employees) Sandpiper Singapore GC03.393399
Award Category Team Name Agency/Company  Entry ID  Market
Winner In-House Communications Team Life@Globe Globe Telecom GC04.393398 Philippines
SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
Award Category Agency/Company  Market Entry ID 
Winner Best Career Development Dentsu Taiwan Taiwan SC01.393239
Winner Best Employee Engagement Zeno Group China China SC02.393129
Winner Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace Globe Telecom Philippines SC03.393397
Winner Best Learning & Development Dentsu Taiwan Taiwan SC04.393238
Commendation Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Amazon Japan SC05.393346

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

