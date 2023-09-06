Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2023 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its third year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.

Please find the full winners list below:

GOLD CATEGORIES Award Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID Winner Small Agency (2-29 Employees) SOCIETY Australia GC01.393355 Winner Mid-size Agency (30-99 Employees) Sling & Stone Australia GC02.393320 Winner Large Agency (100+ Employees) Weber Shandwick China GC03.393352 Commendation Large Agency (100+ employees) Sandpiper Singapore GC03.393399

Award Category Team Name Agency/Company Entry ID Market Winner In-House Communications Team Life@Globe Globe Telecom GC04.393398 Philippines