Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2022 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.
We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.
Please find the full winners list below:
|GOLD CATEGORIES
|Award
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Winner
|Small Agency (2-29 Employees)
|APCO Worldwide
|Singapore
|GC01.382970
|Commendation
|Small Agency (2-29 Employees)
|Vero
|Myanmar
|GC01.382810
|Winner
|Mid-size Agency (30 -99 employees)
|Mutant
|Singapore
|GC02.382926
|Commendation
|Mid-size Agency (30 -99 employees)
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|GC02.382945
|Winner
|Large Agency (100 + Employees)
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|GC03.382993
|Commendation
|Large Agency (100 + Employees)
|Publicis Groupe Philippines
|Philippines
|GC03.382979
|Award
|Category
|Team Name
|Agency/Company
|Entry ID
|Market
|Winner
|In-House Communications Team
|Mastercard Asia Pacific Communications Team
|Mastercard
|GC04.382988
|Singapore
|Commendation
|In-House Communications Team
|Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore - Corporate Affairs
|Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore
|GC04.382951
|Singapore
|SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
|Award
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Winner
|Best Career Development
|Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|SC01.383004
|Winner
|Best Employee Support
|Tokopedia
|Indonesia
|SC02.383019
|Winner
|Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace
|Mastercard Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|SC03.382773
|Winner
|Best Learning & Development
|McCann Worldgroup China
|China
|SC04.382819
|Winner
|Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|Manulife Asia
|Hong Kong SAR
|SC06.382818
|Commendation
|Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|Mastercard Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|SC06.382784
*There are no winners for Best Learning & Development Team.