Advertising Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in the region's second edition of this esteemed awards programme.

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2022 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.

Please find the full winners list below:

GOLD CATEGORIES
Award Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Winner Small Agency (2-29 Employees) APCO Worldwide Singapore GC01.382970
Commendation Small Agency (2-29 Employees) Vero Myanmar GC01.382810
Winner Mid-size Agency (30 -99 employees) Mutant Singapore GC02.382926
Commendation Mid-size Agency (30 -99 employees) Sling & Stone Australia GC02.382945
Winner Large Agency (100 + Employees) Weber Shandwick China GC03.382993
Commendation Large Agency (100 + Employees) Publicis Groupe Philippines Philippines GC03.382979
Award Category Team Name Agency/Company Entry ID Market
Winner In-House Communications Team Mastercard Asia Pacific Communications Team Mastercard GC04.382988 Singapore
Commendation In-House Communications Team Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore - Corporate Affairs Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore GC04.382951 Singapore
SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
Award Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Winner Best Career Development Mediabrands Malaysia SC01.383004
Winner Best Employee Support Tokopedia Indonesia SC02.383019
Winner Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC03.382773
Winner Best Learning & Development McCann Worldgroup China China SC04.382819
Winner Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Manulife Asia Hong Kong SAR SC06.382818
Commendation Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC06.382784

*There are no winners for Best Learning & Development Team.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

2 Wendy Clark poised to step down as global CEO of Dentsu International

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

3 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

4 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

5 Edelman Singapore announces leadership changes

The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

6 The rise of ‘granfluencers’: Senior social-media influencers take over the feed

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

7 Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

8 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

9 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

10 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

Related Articles

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed
News
Aug 22, 2022
Staff Reporters

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist ...

Entries open: Best Places to Work Asia
Advertising
May 6, 2022
Staff Reporters

Entries open: Best Places to Work Asia

Best Places to Work Asia: Judges announced
PR
Jun 23, 2022
Staff Reporters

Best Places to Work Asia: Judges announced

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed
PR
Sep 9, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

Just Published

India's Dentsu Webchutney leads Asian agency winners at Gerety Awards
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Dentsu Webchutney leads Asian agency ...

It was the only agency to win two Grand Prix at the global awards programme for work that resonates most with female audiences.

'Love at first sight': Why Australia's Two Bulls is Dept's first acquisition in APAC
Digital
15 hours ago
Shawn Lim

'Love at first sight': Why Australia's Two Bulls is ...

The acquisition is Dept’s first in APAC after announcing ambitious expansion plans in the region.

Modern tech is key to enriching social-media platforms
Digital
16 hours ago
Ying Feng

Modern tech is key to enriching social-media platforms

The VP of Bigo on enhancing virtual immersion, safety, and community-building by way of new tech.

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting
Advertising
16 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Adland speaks out on quiet quitting

Beyond being just another social-media buzzword, ‘quiet quitting’ is having a real impact across adland. We ask industry leaders in the region how they are responding.