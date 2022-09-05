Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Winners revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2022 winners for Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries.

Please find the full winners list below:

GOLD CATEGORIES Award Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID Winner Small Agency (2-29 Employees) APCO Worldwide Singapore GC01.382970 Commendation Small Agency (2-29 Employees) Vero Myanmar GC01.382810 Winner Mid-size Agency (30 -99 employees) Mutant Singapore GC02.382926 Commendation Mid-size Agency (30 -99 employees) Sling & Stone Australia GC02.382945 Winner Large Agency (100 + Employees) Weber Shandwick China GC03.382993 Commendation Large Agency (100 + Employees) Publicis Groupe Philippines Philippines GC03.382979

Award Category Team Name Agency/Company Entry ID Market Winner In-House Communications Team Mastercard Asia Pacific Communications Team Mastercard GC04.382988 Singapore Commendation In-House Communications Team Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore - Corporate Affairs Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore GC04.382951 Singapore

SPECIALIST CATEGORIES Award Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID Winner Best Career Development Mediabrands Malaysia SC01.383004 Winner Best Employee Support Tokopedia Indonesia SC02.383019 Winner Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC03.382773 Winner Best Learning & Development McCann Worldgroup China China SC04.382819 Winner Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Manulife Asia Hong Kong SAR SC06.382818 Commendation Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC06.382784

*There are no winners for Best Learning & Development Team.