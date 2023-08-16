Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2023 shortlist for Best Places to Work Asia. This awards programme, now in its third year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 6.

Please find the full shortlist below:

GOLD CATEGORIES Category Agency/Company Market Small Agency (2-29 employees) Blue Totem Communications Singapore Bud Communications Singapore Oxygen Two Point Zero Hong Kong SAR SOCIETY Australia Mid-size Agency (30-99 employees) Assembly Hong Kong SAR Edelman Malaysia FINN Partners Singapore Mutant Singapore Sling & Stone Australia Large Agency (100+ employees) ADA Malaysia Edelman India Initiative Thailand Sandpiper Singapore Sunny Side Up Group Japan Weber Shandwick China

Category Team Agency/Company Market In-House Communications Team Communications & Public Affairs Johnson & Johnson China Life@Globe Globe Telecom Philippines TEC Create The Executive Centre Hong Kong SAR