Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2023 shortlist for Best Places to Work Asia. This awards programme, now in its third year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.
We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 6.
Please find the full shortlist below:
|GOLD CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Small Agency (2-29 employees)
|Blue Totem Communications
|Singapore
|Bud Communications
|Singapore
|Oxygen Two Point Zero
|Hong Kong SAR
|SOCIETY
|Australia
|Mid-size Agency (30-99 employees)
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|FINN Partners
|Singapore
|Mutant
|Singapore
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|Large Agency (100+ employees)
|ADA
|Malaysia
|Edelman
|India
|Initiative
|Thailand
|Sandpiper
|Singapore
|Sunny Side Up Group
|Japan
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|Category
|Team
|Agency/Company
|Market
|In-House Communications Team
|Communications & Public Affairs
|Johnson & Johnson
|China
|Life@Globe
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|TEC Create
|The Executive Centre
|Hong Kong SAR
|SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Best Career Development
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|Bukalapak
|Indonesia
|dentsu Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Best Employee Engagement
|Asia Pacific Breweries
|Singapore
|FINN Partners
|Singapore
|Jonnson & Johnson
|China
|Zeno
|Australia
|Zeno Group
|China
|Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace
|Blue Totem Communications
|Singapore
|Globe Telecom
|Philippines
|KIWI Communications
|China
|PAGEONE
|Philippines
|Best Learning & Development
|Assembly
|Hong Kong SAR
|dentsu Taiwan
|Taiwan
|PAGEONE
|Philippines
|Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|Amazon
|Japan
|Blue Totem Communications
|Singapore