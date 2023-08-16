News Advertising Marketing DEI
Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2023: Shortlist revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in the region's third edition of this esteemed awards programme.

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2023 shortlist for Best Places to Work Asia. This awards programme, now in its third year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 6. 

Please find the full shortlist below:

GOLD CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market
Small Agency (2-29 employees) Blue Totem Communications Singapore
Bud Communications Singapore
Oxygen Two Point Zero  Hong Kong SAR
SOCIETY Australia
Mid-size Agency (30-99 employees) Assembly Hong Kong SAR
Edelman  Malaysia
FINN Partners Singapore
Mutant Singapore
Sling & Stone Australia 
Large Agency (100+ employees) ADA Malaysia
Edelman India
Initiative Thailand
Sandpiper Singapore
Sunny Side Up Group Japan
Weber Shandwick China
Category Team Agency/Company Market
In-House Communications Team Communications & Public Affairs Johnson & Johnson China
Life@Globe Globe Telecom Philippines
TEC Create The Executive Centre  Hong Kong SAR
SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market
Best Career Development Assembly Hong Kong SAR
Bukalapak Indonesia
dentsu Taiwan Taiwan
Best Employee Engagement Asia Pacific Breweries  Singapore
FINN Partners Singapore
Jonnson & Johnson China
Zeno Australia
Zeno Group China
Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace Blue Totem Communications Singapore
Globe Telecom Philippines
KIWI Communications China
PAGEONE Philippines
Best Learning & Development Assembly Hong Kong SAR
dentsu Taiwan Taiwan
PAGEONE Philippines
Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Amazon Japan
Blue Totem Communications Singapore

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

