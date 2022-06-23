Best Places to Work Asia: Judges announced

A dozen top names from the industry will judge entries for the second edition of PR Week's Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards are an opportunity for agencies and in-house teams in the marcomms sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

The judges for this year come from across the region and represent a cross-section of industries and brands including technology, consumer goods, food and beverage, financial services and logistics. Entries will be judged in a rigorous two-stage process, ensuring credibility and industry-standard criteria. Some categories that we’ll be exploring this year are diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI), and learning and development.

Please nominate your workplaces and teams that have shone in the last 12 months. We hope you’ll join us in demonstrating that a sustainable workplace isn’t solely reliant on business outcomes, but also strong, supportive, and dynamic professional relationships and initiatives.

For more information on the awards categories, rates, and judging criteria, please refer to our site. For additional questions, please contact [email protected]