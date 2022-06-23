PR News
Staff Reporters
Jun 23, 2022

Best Places to Work Asia: Judges announced

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific announce judges for the second edition of the awards programme to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

A dozen top names from the industry will judge entries for the second edition of PR Week's Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards are an opportunity for agencies and in-house teams in the marcomms sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

The judges for this year come from across the region and represent a cross-section of industries and brands including technology, consumer goods, food and beverage, financial services and logistics. Entries will be judged in a rigorous two-stage process, ensuring credibility and industry-standard criteria. Some categories that we’ll be exploring this year are diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI), and learning and development.

Please nominate your workplaces and teams that have shone in the last 12 months. We hope you’ll join us in demonstrating that a sustainable workplace isn’t solely reliant on business outcomes, but also strong, supportive, and dynamic professional relationships and initiatives.

For more information on the awards categories, rates, and judging criteria, please refer to our site. For additional questions, please contact [email protected]

JUDGES FOR PR WEEK BEST PLACES TO WORK 2022
Name Company Name (for Publication) Title
Amanda de Silva    DHL Asia Pacific Head, Employee & Digital Communications
Aye Mya Thida Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages Myanmar Country HR Director
Bella Ling Baxter Senior Director Communications, APAC & Greater China
Derek Wu  Lee Kum Kee International Holdings Executive Vice President – Global Human Resources
Dolly Huang Budweiser APAC Senior Marketing Director, Consumer Connection & Capability 
Elman Lee  DFI Retail Group Marketing Director, North Asia Food & Convenience and Company Communications
Harleen Sachdeva  Hewlett Packard Enterprise Head, Communications – India
Holly McGhee  EY Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness Leader, Asia-Pacific 
Jose Cerdan HSBC Asset Management Head of Marketing, South Asia
Murphy Lee  FWD Group Group Chief Human Resources Officer
Sameer Yadav Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam Director, Marketing 
Yean Feng Yue IBM Asia Pacific Head of IBM Corporate Social Responsibility

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

