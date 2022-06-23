Best Places to Work Asia: Judges announced

A dozen top names from the industry will judge entries for the second edition of PR Week's Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards are an opportunity for agencies and in-house teams in the marcomms sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.
The judges for this year come from across the region and represent a cross-section of industries and brands including technology, consumer goods, food and beverage, financial services and logistics. Entries will be judged in a rigorous two-stage process, ensuring credibility and industry-standard criteria. Some categories that we’ll be exploring this year are diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI), and learning and development.
Please nominate your workplaces and teams that have shone in the last 12 months. We hope you’ll join us in demonstrating that a sustainable workplace isn’t solely reliant on business outcomes, but also strong, supportive, and dynamic professional relationships and initiatives.
For more information on the awards categories, rates, and judging criteria, please refer to our site. For additional questions, please contact [email protected]
|JUDGES FOR PR WEEK BEST PLACES TO WORK 2022
|Name
|Company Name (for Publication)
|Title
|Amanda de Silva
|DHL Asia Pacific
|Head, Employee & Digital Communications
|Aye Mya Thida
|Coca-Cola Pinya Beverages Myanmar
|Country HR Director
|Bella Ling
|Baxter
|Senior Director Communications, APAC & Greater China
|Derek Wu
|Lee Kum Kee International Holdings
|Executive Vice President – Global Human Resources
|Dolly Huang
|Budweiser APAC
|Senior Marketing Director, Consumer Connection & Capability
|Elman Lee
|DFI Retail Group
|Marketing Director, North Asia Food & Convenience and Company Communications
|Harleen Sachdeva
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|Head, Communications – India
|Holly McGhee
|EY
|Diversity, Equity and Inclusiveness Leader, Asia-Pacific
|Jose Cerdan
|HSBC Asset Management
|Head of Marketing, South Asia
|Murphy Lee
|FWD Group
|Group Chief Human Resources Officer
|Sameer Yadav
|Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam
|Director, Marketing
|Yean Feng Yue
|IBM
|Asia Pacific Head of IBM Corporate Social Responsibility