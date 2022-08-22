Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2022 shortlist for Best Places to Work Asia. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 6.

Please find the full shortlist below:

GOLD CATEGORIES Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID Small Agency (2-29 employees) APCO Worldwide Singapore GC01.382970 Bud Communications Singapore GC01.382736 Elliot & Co. (Prospr Consulting) Singapore GC01.382577 Vero Myanmar GC01.382810 Mid-size Agency (30-99 employees) Archetype Singapore GC02.382833 Mutant Singapore GC02.382926 RICE Communications Singapore GC02.382762 Sling & Stone Australia GC02.382945 Vero Thailand GC02.382921 Large Agency (100+ employees) ADA Malaysia GC03.382652 McCann Worldgroup China China GC03.382817 Platinum Japan GC03.382982 Publicis Groupe Philippines Philippines GC03.382979 Weber Shandwick China GC03.382993

Category Team Agency/Company Market Entry ID In-House Communications Team Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore - Corporate Affairs Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore Singapore GC04.382951 Brand & Corporate Communications Team AIA Singapore Singapore GC04.382706 Communications & Public Affairs Johnson & Johnson China GC04.382729 Mastercard Asia Pacific Communications Team Mastercard Singapore GC04.382988

SPECIALIST CATEGORIES Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID Best Career Development KIWI Communications China SC01.382719 Mediabrands Malaysia SC01.383004 Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore SC01.383002 PRecious Communications Singapore SC01.382776 Zeno Malaysia Malaysia SC01.382853 Best Employee Support AIA Singapore Singapore SC02.382705 Edelman Shanghai China SC02.382954 Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR SC02.382987 Maverick Indonesia Indonesia SC02.382758 Tokopedia Indonesia SC02.383019 Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC03.382773 Publicis Groupe Singapore Singapore SC03.382903 Tokopedia Indonesia SC03.383022 Best Learning & Development AppsFlyer (Thailand) Thailand SC04.382713 McCann Worldgroup China China SC04.382819 Mediabrands Malaysia SC04.383003 PRecious Communications Singapore SC04.382778 Zeno Group Singapore SC04.382911 Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion AppsFlyer (Thailand) Thailand SC06.382525 Gilead Sciences Hong Kong SAR SC06.382541 Golin Taipei Taiwan SC06.382935 Johnson & Johnson China SC06.382728 Manulife Asia Hong Kong SAR SC06.382818 Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC06.382784

*There is no shortlist for Best Learning & Development Team.