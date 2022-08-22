Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2022 shortlist for Best Places to Work Asia. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.
We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 6.
Please find the full shortlist below:
|GOLD CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Small Agency (2-29 employees)
|APCO Worldwide
|Singapore
|GC01.382970
|Bud Communications
|Singapore
|GC01.382736
|Elliot & Co. (Prospr Consulting)
|Singapore
|GC01.382577
|Vero
|Myanmar
|GC01.382810
|Mid-size Agency (30-99 employees)
|Archetype
|Singapore
|GC02.382833
|Mutant
|Singapore
|GC02.382926
|RICE Communications
|Singapore
|GC02.382762
|Sling & Stone
|Australia
|GC02.382945
|Vero
|Thailand
|GC02.382921
|Large Agency (100+ employees)
|ADA
|Malaysia
|GC03.382652
|McCann Worldgroup China
|China
|GC03.382817
|Platinum
|Japan
|GC03.382982
|Publicis Groupe Philippines
|Philippines
|GC03.382979
|Weber Shandwick
|China
|GC03.382993
|Category
|Team
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|In-House Communications Team
|Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore - Corporate Affairs
|Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore
|Singapore
|GC04.382951
|Brand & Corporate Communications Team
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|GC04.382706
|Communications & Public Affairs
|Johnson & Johnson
|China
|GC04.382729
|Mastercard Asia Pacific Communications Team
|Mastercard
|Singapore
|GC04.382988
|SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
|Category
|Agency/Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Career Development
|KIWI Communications
|China
|SC01.382719
|Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|SC01.383004
|Ogilvy Public Relations
|Singapore
|SC01.383002
|PRecious Communications
|Singapore
|SC01.382776
|Zeno Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SC01.382853
|Best Employee Support
|AIA Singapore
|Singapore
|SC02.382705
|Edelman Shanghai
|China
|SC02.382954
|Golin Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|SC02.382987
|Maverick Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SC02.382758
|Tokopedia
|Indonesia
|SC02.383019
|Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace
|Mastercard Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|SC03.382773
|Publicis Groupe Singapore
|Singapore
|SC03.382903
|Tokopedia
|Indonesia
|SC03.383022
|Best Learning & Development
|AppsFlyer (Thailand)
|Thailand
|SC04.382713
|McCann Worldgroup China
|China
|SC04.382819
|Mediabrands
|Malaysia
|SC04.383003
|PRecious Communications
|Singapore
|SC04.382778
|Zeno Group
|Singapore
|SC04.382911
|Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
|AppsFlyer (Thailand)
|Thailand
|SC06.382525
|Gilead Sciences
|Hong Kong SAR
|SC06.382541
|Golin Taipei
|Taiwan
|SC06.382935
|Johnson & Johnson
|China
|SC06.382728
|Manulife Asia
|Hong Kong SAR
|SC06.382818
|Mastercard Asia Pacific
|Singapore
|SC06.382784
*There is no shortlist for Best Learning & Development Team.