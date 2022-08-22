News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in the region's second edition of this esteemed awards programme.

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia are proud to present the 2022 shortlist for Best Places to Work Asia. This awards programme, now in its second year in the region, was introduced to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the marketing-communications industry in APAC. We'd also like to extend our gratitude to our panel of judges for their hard work in evaluating this year's entries. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 6. 

Please find the full shortlist below:

GOLD CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Small Agency (2-29 employees) APCO Worldwide Singapore GC01.382970
Bud Communications Singapore GC01.382736
Elliot & Co. (Prospr Consulting) Singapore GC01.382577
Vero Myanmar GC01.382810
Mid-size Agency (30-99 employees) Archetype Singapore GC02.382833
Mutant Singapore GC02.382926
RICE Communications Singapore GC02.382762
Sling & Stone Australia GC02.382945
Vero Thailand GC02.382921
Large Agency (100+ employees) ADA Malaysia GC03.382652
McCann Worldgroup China China GC03.382817
Platinum Japan GC03.382982
Publicis Groupe Philippines Philippines GC03.382979
Weber Shandwick China GC03.382993
Category Team Agency/Company Market Entry ID
In-House Communications Team Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore - Corporate Affairs Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore Singapore GC04.382951
Brand & Corporate Communications Team AIA Singapore Singapore GC04.382706
Communications & Public Affairs Johnson & Johnson China GC04.382729
Mastercard Asia Pacific Communications Team Mastercard Singapore GC04.382988
SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
Category Agency/Company Market Entry ID
Best Career Development KIWI Communications China SC01.382719
Mediabrands Malaysia SC01.383004
Ogilvy Public Relations Singapore SC01.383002
PRecious Communications Singapore SC01.382776
Zeno Malaysia Malaysia SC01.382853
Best Employee Support AIA Singapore Singapore SC02.382705
Edelman Shanghai China SC02.382954
Golin Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR SC02.382987
Maverick Indonesia Indonesia SC02.382758
Tokopedia Indonesia SC02.383019
Best Innovative and Sustainable Workplace Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC03.382773
Publicis Groupe Singapore Singapore SC03.382903
Tokopedia Indonesia SC03.383022
Best Learning & Development AppsFlyer (Thailand)  Thailand SC04.382713
McCann Worldgroup China China SC04.382819
Mediabrands Malaysia SC04.383003
PRecious Communications Singapore SC04.382778
Zeno Group Singapore SC04.382911
Best of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion AppsFlyer (Thailand)  Thailand SC06.382525
Gilead Sciences Hong Kong SAR SC06.382541
Golin Taipei Taiwan SC06.382935
Johnson & Johnson China SC06.382728
Manulife Asia Hong Kong SAR SC06.382818
Mastercard Asia Pacific Singapore SC06.382784

*There is no shortlist for Best Learning & Development Team.

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

