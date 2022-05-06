Advertising Marketing PR News
Staff Reporters
22 hours ago

Entries open: Best Places to Work Asia

PRWeek Asia and Campaign Asia-Pacific launch the second edition of this awards programme to recognise healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

Entries open: Best Places to Work Asia

PRWeek Asia is excited to launch the second edition of Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards are an opportunity for agencies and in-house teams in the marcomms sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent. 

Especially at a time where healthy employment practices and compassionate workplace environments are more important than ever, we want to recognise the good work that companies have displayed in these areas. We’ve also added three new categories this year—including one that celebrates outstanding teams—so we encourage you to explore those too.

Entries will be judged in a rigorous two-stage process, ensuring credibility and industry-standard criteria. Some categories that we’ll be exploring this year are diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI), and learning and development.

With that, please nominate your workplaces and teams that have shone in the last 12 months. We hope you’ll join us in demonstrating that a sustainable workplace isn’t solely reliant on business outcomes, but also strong, supportive, and dynamic professional relationships and initiatives.

For more information on the awards categories, rates, and judging criteria, please refer to our official site. For additional questions, please contact [email protected]

We look forward to receiving your entries. All the best! 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

