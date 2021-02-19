Campaign Crash Course: How to measure the impact of influencer marketing campaigns

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 19th lesson in the Crash Course series will detail effective ways to measure the impact of influencer marketing. As the pandemic has cut into ad spend and crippled big format campaigns, many brands have turned to influencers or key opinion leaders to more effectively reach consumers confined to their homes. But just how should marketers measure the impact of their influencer-driven campaigns?

This lesson will cover the nuances of influencer marketing across five key areas:

Defining what you're looking to get from influencer marketing.

How influencer marketing fits into your marketing mix.

Using the right metrics .

Benchmarking influencer marketing on your owned channels.

Understanding the sentiment of your brand.

Your teacher

Lidyawati Aurelia is country manager of Indonesia at AnyMind Group. She's the grown the team and offering at the advertising and marketing technology company significantly in her four-and-a-half years in the role, including rolling out its influencer marketing product, CastingAsia, and netting its first client in this field.

After graduating from Tarumanagara University with a major in accounting in 2010, Aurelia started her career at media buying unit, MediaxAsia, before moving to Global TV as a sales executive. In 2013, she moved to Sociomantic, a programmatic advertising company, in a business development role for over a year. After that, she joined a Japanese programmatic ad company, Micro Adblade, as a country manager, before finally moving to AnyMind in 2016.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of influencer marketing with this quiz: