AnyMind acquires in-app advertising platform
Mar 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Pokkt's cofounders have been given strategic roles within AnyMind Group to ensure a smooth integration.

AnyMind creates influencer DTC offering
Mar 5, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The tech company also intends to use a fresh capital injection to expand its digital-out-of-home offering beyond Thailand.

CastingAsia launches Tokyo influencer network
Nov 20, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The launch of a Tokyo influencer network comes in response to growing marketing demand in Japan ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

CastingAsia adds CPC and CPA models to influencer platform
Sep 26, 2019
Staff Reporters

Move aims to give marketers additional control over influencer-marketing campaigns.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media
Aug 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

The acquisition gives AnyMind Group access to 252 publishers across 8.3 billion monthly impressions.

