anymind group
AnyMind acquires in-app advertising platform
Pokkt's cofounders have been given strategic roles within AnyMind Group to ensure a smooth integration.
AnyMind creates influencer DTC offering
The tech company also intends to use a fresh capital injection to expand its digital-out-of-home offering beyond Thailand.
CastingAsia launches Tokyo influencer network
The launch of a Tokyo influencer network comes in response to growing marketing demand in Japan ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
CastingAsia adds CPC and CPA models to influencer platform
Move aims to give marketers additional control over influencer-marketing campaigns.
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media
The acquisition gives AnyMind Group access to 252 publishers across 8.3 billion monthly impressions.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins