AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions

Advertising and marketing technology company AnyMind Group is launching an ecommerce division that will consolidate capabilities from its different businesses across analytics, influencers, cloud manufacturing, sales integrations and site development.

The ecommerce offering will be called AnyShop and will be targeted at both businesses and individuals looking to develop their ecommerce capabilities.

AnyShop will offer site analytics tracking and strategy via AnyMind Group’s publisher platform, AnyManager (formerly AdAsia360); social media account analytics through AnyMind Group’s influencer marketing platform, AnyTag (formerly CastingAsia); product manufacturing through AnyMind Group’s cloud manufacturing platform, AnyFactory; partnered integrations for sales channels and online payment providers, including Shopify for the Japan market; and ecommerce site development including product catalogue and product pages and site design.

AnyMind also intends to launch a separate logistics management platform to help ecommerce sellers with inventory, warehousing and inquiry management. The business will be called AnyLogi and is planned for launch later this year.

With the addition of AnyLogi, the group claims it could offer an end-to-end solution for businesses and individuals across production, e-commerce, marketing and distribution.

AnyMind Group, founded in April 2016, has spent the past four years launching and acquiring various brands and is now looking to connect its divisions into one "end-to-end brand enablement platform", said cofounder and CEO Kosuke Sogo.

"Apart from leveraging on our individual products, we’re moving towards helping businesses and individuals tap on a comprehensive solution to seamlessly turn previously-siloed data into action, in the future," Sogo said.

As part of this, the group has renamed its flagship brands in influencer marketing, influencer management and advertising, including CastingAsia, CastingAsia Creators Network and AdAsia, to fit in with the wider AnyMind Group branding.

As mentioned above, CastingAsia will be renamed AnyTag, the CastingAsia Creators Network will be renamed to AnyCreator, and the AdAsia brand will now be discontinued, with the AdAsia Digital Platform software being renamed to AnyDigital. The AdAsia Premium Marketplace name will also be discontinued, but the product can still be accessed through the AnyDigital platform as 'Display and Video Marketplace'. AnyMind Group’s publisher platforms AdAsia360, FourM360 and Acqua360 have been renamed to AnyManager.