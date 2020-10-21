Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions

Among the changes aimed at connecting its capabilities, a new ecommerce offering will be called AnyShop as AdAsia360 becomes AnyManager and influencer marketing platform CastingAsia is rebranded AnyTag.

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions

Advertising and marketing technology company AnyMind Group is launching an ecommerce division that will consolidate capabilities from its different businesses across analytics, influencers, cloud manufacturing, sales integrations and site development.

The ecommerce offering will be called AnyShop and will be targeted at both businesses and individuals looking to develop their ecommerce capabilities.

AnyShop will offer site analytics tracking and strategy via AnyMind Group’s publisher platform, AnyManager (formerly AdAsia360); social media account analytics through AnyMind Group’s influencer marketing platform, AnyTag (formerly CastingAsia); product manufacturing through AnyMind Group’s cloud manufacturing platform, AnyFactory; partnered integrations for sales channels and online payment providers, including Shopify for the Japan market; and ecommerce site development including product catalogue and product pages and site design.

AnyMind also intends to launch a separate logistics management platform to help ecommerce sellers with inventory, warehousing and inquiry management. The business will be called AnyLogi and is planned for launch later this year.

With the addition of AnyLogi, the group claims it could offer an end-to-end solution for businesses and individuals across production, e-commerce, marketing and distribution.

AnyMind Group, founded in April 2016, has spent the past four years launching and acquiring various brands and is now looking to connect its divisions into one "end-to-end brand enablement platform", said cofounder and CEO Kosuke Sogo.

"Apart from leveraging on our individual products, we’re moving towards helping businesses and individuals tap on a comprehensive solution to seamlessly turn previously-siloed data into action, in the future," Sogo said.

As part of this, the group has renamed its flagship brands in influencer marketing, influencer management and advertising, including CastingAsia, CastingAsia Creators Network and AdAsia, to fit in with the wider AnyMind Group branding.

As mentioned above, CastingAsia will be renamed AnyTag, the CastingAsia Creators Network will be renamed to AnyCreator, and the AdAsia brand will now be discontinued, with the AdAsia Digital Platform software being renamed to AnyDigital. The AdAsia Premium Marketplace name will also be discontinued, but the product can still be accessed through the AnyDigital platform as 'Display and Video Marketplace'. AnyMind Group’s publisher platforms AdAsia360, FourM360 and Acqua360 have been renamed to AnyManager.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

5 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

6 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

7 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

9 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC
Digital
Oct 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Warc sees ecommerce adspend softening pandemic cuts
News
Sep 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Warc sees ecommerce adspend softening pandemic cuts

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice
Digital
Oct 7, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media
Digital
Aug 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

AnyMind Group acquires Acqua Media

Just Published

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign
Advertising
8 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Space (UK) here

How to successfully run a virtual event (and mistakes to avoid)
Digital
9 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How to successfully run a virtual event (and ...

The analogue era of face-to-face events may be coming to an end, and this means that marketers need to ramp up the creativity and engagement virtually.

Snap revenue climbs, but monetising new users remains challenging
Digital
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Snap revenue climbs, but monetising new users ...

Social media platform's revenue rose 52% for the third quarter, daily active users climbed 18% and overall per user revenue jumped 28%.

Hakuhodo acquires stake in UK digital transformation consultancy
Digital
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo acquires stake in UK digital transformation...

The Japanese holding company has the option to increase its 25% equity stake in Public Digital to a majority interest in the future.