AnyMind Group unveils D2C for Enterprise

The company claims the platform provides marketers and enterprises with tools and resources to accelerate their ecommerce and D2C growth.

AnyMind Group has launched a direct-to-consumer (D2C) offering for businesses.

Named D2C for Enterprise, the offering provides marketers and online and offline enterprises with tools and resources including ecommerce enablement, marketing, logistics and cross-border expansion, the company said.

D2C for Enterprise services also include consultation for cross-border expansion, market research, business strategy consultation, multilingual support, handling of returned goods, order processing and waybill management. 

D2C for Enterprise employs the following AnyMind Group products:

  • AnyFactory for cloud manufacturing, including sourcing, procurement and management of production and manufacturers
  • AnyShop for ecommerce enablement, including ecommerce analytics and improvements, ecommerce site development and partnered integrations with sales channels and payments
  • AnyTag and AnyDigital for influencer marketing and social-media analytics through the former, and web, in-app and DOOH advertising through the latter
  • AnyLogi for logistics management including distribution, logistics, shipping, delivery, orders and inventory management
  • AnyManager for site and app analytics and low-code progressive web app implementation, which allows an ecommerce or D2C brand to turn their site into a web app, enabling push notifications to be sent to users

“This shift towards ecommerce and D2C was one started in recent years and accelerated because of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said in a release. "With that, businesses also have to reinvent their business models, usage of owned data and approach to connecting with potential and existing customers.”

In June 2020, AnyMind Group launched D2C for Influencers, which provides influencers with tools to build their own brands, along with the company’s cloud manufacturing platform and other offerings available in D2C for Enterprise.

