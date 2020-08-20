pandemic
KFC pauses ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan in global campaign
The ad from Mother London, shows the fast food brand's billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
WPP AUNZ numbers beat (low) expectations in H1 as sweeping recast takes hold
Sales dropped 14.3% and operating profit plunged 61.5% in the first half, but cost savings helped the company exceed forecasts.
DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard
Quarterly revenue falls 18% and operating profit plunges 39.2%, although the company says cost cuts announced in December have begun to have an impact.
Disney makes direct-to-consumer push as pandemic hammers legacy businesses
Subscriber numbers across new platforms crosses 100 million, as 20 channels to be shuttered as part of new strategy
With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Shops are honing their messaging and cutting the fluff as they compensate for a lack of body language and 'real world' signals.
