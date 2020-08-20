ecommerce

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand

JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Aug 18, 2020
Yaling Jiang

Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform

Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Aug 12, 2020
Staff Writer

Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?

DAN ANZ homes in on ecommerce with launch of dedicated division
Jul 24, 2020
Delia von Pflug

Agency to offer a range of ecommerce products to clients covering social commerce, marketplace optimisation, offline integrations and more.

