Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
The ecommerce platform hands the IPG Mediabrands agency a full-scope remit covering Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand
JD.com beats Q2 expectations with 33.8% increase in revenues
Several luxury brands including Prada Group’s Church’s, Christopher Kane, Tom Dixon, and Sergio Rossi launched on platform
Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?
How Mastercard and Tokopedia are helping SMEs get online
While it might be too early to tell if the pandemic will usher in new strategies, it has definitely accelerated processes that were underway in the pre-pandemic age. We talk to two company leaders who have been helping small businesses sell online.
DAN ANZ homes in on ecommerce with launch of dedicated division
Agency to offer a range of ecommerce products to clients covering social commerce, marketplace optimisation, offline integrations and more.
