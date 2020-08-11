influencer marketing

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?
Aug 11, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

Are sales associates the new luxury KOLs post-COVID-19?

By connecting with sales associates on WeChat, consumers are getting exposure to a new form of effective advertising during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word
Jul 10, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word

Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.

Malaysian influencer draws ire for racist Instagram comments
Jun 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

Malaysian influencer draws ire for racist Instagram comments

Former beauty queen Samantha Katie James becomes a national laughingstock as her ignorant comments around the #BlackLivesMatter movement make the rounds.

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL
Mar 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: AsiaKOL

Learn about Asia KOL, whose platform is powered by an in-depth influencer ranking system. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Chtrbox
Mar 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC influencer marketing platforms explained: Chtrbox

Learn about Chtrbox, one of the largest and diverse influencer networks in India. Our infographic feature, 'Circle of Influencers', breaks down 11 APAC KOL networks.

COVID-19 has hurt China’s influencers (Or has it?)
Mar 13, 2020
Lauren Hallanan

COVID-19 has hurt China’s influencers (Or has it?)

Monetization is dramatically down, but from a content standpoint, this is a boom period for many influencers. Online traffic has increased dramatically, and consumers are bored and eager to explore and engage.

