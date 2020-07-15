indonesia
ADK announces new head in Singapore, sets up Indonesia office
The Japan-based network taps Takayuki Osaki, former Netflix and Nike marketer, to drive performance marketing and direct-to-consumer business growth.
MullenLowe sells majority stake in Indonesia to management
The IPG network will retain a 20% stake in what will be called MullenLowe Lintas Indonesia.
Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook
Ramadan-themed ad positions the company's factory workers as heroes ensuring everyone will have plenty of foodstuffs while they remain in isolation.
Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.
Brands in Indonesia need to be inventive to capture at-home consumer interest during Ramadan
From ecommerce to travel, marketers need to find new ways to do business, suggests an M&C Saatchi Indonesia report.
During Ramadan, brands shelve expansive campaigns in favour of toned-down purposeful DIY work
Brands find innovative ways to stay connected with distant consumers, addressing home-bound Muslims amidst pandemic.
