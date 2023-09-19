Singtel calls closed media pitch

Singtel, one of Asia-Pacific's leading telecommunications companies has called for a closed review of its media agency account, which includes its key media planning and buying operations.

The news was confirmed by a Singtel spokesperson when contacted by Campaign:

“Singtel confirms that a closed pitch to appoint a media agency is underway. Participating agencies will be evaluated on their ability to support Singtel’s strategic media capabilities, omnichannel media planning and buying. As the process is ongoing, we are unable to share any further details.”

The Singapore-based telco has been working with OMD since a 2018 media pitch. It retained the Omnicom Media Group agency following a standard review in 2021. Consultancy R3 handled the review process in both prior cases and is running the current pitch.

Campaign understands that incumbent OMD is vying to retain the account, while Publicis Media and GroupM are also involved after being invited to participate. The participation of Publicis is noteworthy given that Leo Burnett became Singtel's lead creative agency last year and a win here would consolidate the key accounts under the Groupe. Campaign has reached out to all parties involved, all of whom declined to comment for this article.

While Singtel declined to confirm a timeline for the current pitch, its previous reviews have been multi-month processes, suggesting a 2024 outcome in keeping with past renewed contracts every three years. However, one source familiar with the review has suggested the current pitch is being expedited relatively quickly.