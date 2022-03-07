Singtel names new creative lead agency

Singtel has appointed Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett as its lead brand agency following a pitch, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed. The agency will also handle social-media duties and content marketing.

BBH was formerly the telco's lead agency and Goodstuph handled its social media.

Meanwhile, Ogilvy has retained the company's B2B responsibilities.

Campaign understand that other agencies involved in the final stages were an IPG group including MRM and MullenLowe, and BLKJ Havas.

Consultancy R3 conducted the pitch.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has reached out to the brand and agencies involved. R3 declined to comment.