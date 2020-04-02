singtel
Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?
SOUNDING BOARD: From consumer behaviour to content economics to investment in technology, several factors may have impacted Hooq's failure to adequately monetise its service. Analysts divulge what others can learn from its downfall.
Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation
Streaming-video provider cites competition from direct-to-consumer services launched by major content companies.
Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice
Why does Singtel hate teenagers so much?
Merry Christmas, you ungrateful, self-centred cretins.
Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance
The exchange will pool OTT and gaming inventory across four platforms in Southeast Asia and India.
Singtel really likes revamping old songs
Selling Singtel Power in the same way you sold broadband? Meh.
