singtel

Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?
Apr 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?

SOUNDING BOARD: From consumer behaviour to content economics to investment in technology, several factors may have impacted Hooq's failure to adequately monetise its service. Analysts divulge what others can learn from its downfall.

Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation
Mar 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel-backed OTT service Hooq enters liquidation

Streaming-video provider cites competition from direct-to-consumer services launched by major content companies.

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing

Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice

Why does Singtel hate teenagers so much?
Dec 2, 2019
Ad Nut

Why does Singtel hate teenagers so much?

Merry Christmas, you ungrateful, self-centred cretins.

Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance
Oct 2, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq forms OTT and gaming advertising alliance

The exchange will pool OTT and gaming inventory across four platforms in Southeast Asia and India.

Singtel really likes revamping old songs
Jan 16, 2019
Ad Nut

Singtel really likes revamping old songs

Selling Singtel Power in the same way you sold broadband? Meh.

