Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?
Marketing
Aug 12, 2020
Are Chinese consumers over celebrity livestreaming?

Some stars of the celebrity e-commerce livestreaming trend, including Luo Yonghao and Angelababy, have seen underwhelming livestreaming efforts. Has the frenzy peaked?

