Adrian Staiti, APAC President of sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE challenges the cautious outlook for the sports industry and suggests how a better normal will flourish once markets come out of the pandemic.
Digital natives have different ways of seeing the world and expressing themselves than their predecessors. How could marketers better speak to them? TikTok For Business Japan’s latest white paper on Gen Z, denoting those born between 1996 and 2010, might provide some insights. We sit down with Ryo Hiroya, creative strategy director of TikTok For Business Japan.
While it might be too early to tell if the pandemic will usher in new strategies, it has definitely accelerated processes that were underway in the pre-pandemic age. We talk to two company leaders who have been helping small businesses sell online.
Global sports business agency SPORTFIVE and global leader in virtual advertising technology and solutions for live broadcast sports Supponor have agreed to extend their cooperation – which has been in place since 2017 – by a further three years.