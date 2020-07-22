Search
3 days ago
Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
US is biggest part of global business.
Jul 22, 2020
Questions to ask and answer when an agency loses a pitch
Remarkably few agencies get useful feedback after losing a pitch. Try asking these followup questions.
Jun 22, 2020
Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.
Jun 12, 2020
Three Malaysian PR directors detained over US$21 million corruption allegations
The agency directors are being investigated for allegedly bribing their way into a RM90 million advertising contract with Tourism Malaysia.
May 20, 2020
Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.
May 14, 2020
MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.
