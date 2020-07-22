pitch

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
3 days ago
Gurjit Degun

US is biggest part of global business.

Questions to ask and answer when an agency loses a pitch
Jul 22, 2020
Darren Woolley

Remarkably few agencies get useful feedback after losing a pitch. Try asking these followup questions.

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

Three Malaysian PR directors detained over US$21 million corruption allegations
Jun 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The agency directors are being investigated for allegedly bribing their way into a RM90 million advertising contract with Tourism Malaysia.

Mini picks Anomaly to drive integrated approach
May 20, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Agency takes over from Jung von Matt and KKLD.

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
May 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.

