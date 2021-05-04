Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Here our editors are sharing real-time highlights from Campaign360, taking place online May 4 through 6. This page is presented in liveblog style, with the most recent items being added at the top. You can see the full agenda here, and see all our editorial coverage of the conference here.

Tuesday, May 4

HOW MANY TOILET SEATS DOES ONE NEED?

Posted at 4.51pm

"We should celebrate the demise of the cookie. We took tools that were meant for social participation and became extremely good at interrupting people. No matter what data we get, no matter how effective our marketing can be, as an industry, we continue to use it to keep interrupting.

"And I think the demise of the cookie will force a certain need for creativity and engagement and the seek for attention as well as reinstate trust back with the consumer. How prepared are we as an industry? The answer is about 50%. We need to figure out a way to not sell somebody a toilet seat just because they bought one the day before, and data tells us they’re in the business of toilet seats. But I don’t think there are many human beings that need two toilet seats in two days."

—Rupen Desai, global CMO, Dole



KEEPING UP WITH THE CONSUMER

Posted at 4.17pm

“Everything boils down to the relationship with the consumer. I would argue that in today’s world and with the pace with which we’re moving, the consumer is as smart if not smarter, or as fast if not faster than the actual brand or marketer. So the questions around that are: Is contextual targeting going to be one of the key things that we can use in the short-term? How do brands need to evolve their first-party data? Are predictive solutions going to come into play?"



—Rochelle Chhaya, CEO Thailand, Omnicom Media Group



STRONG BUY-IN FOR PERSONALISATION

Posted at 3.53 pm

"Businesses will benefit greatly by strengthening direct relationships with their consumers and using first-party data can help marketers and publishers better understand customer needs. And we know now that people expect personalisation as a standard service. A study showed that 54% of participants and 70% of millennials are willing to share personal information if it were used for personalised experiences."

—Jessica Martin, head of privacy APAC, Google



A BROKEN SYSTEM?

Posted at 3.24 pm

"We need to regulate privacy globally, and advertising needs earn its way into people’s lives. And then they're going to start to give more. I think when you do that, and the value exchange starts to actually work out a little bit better, than you can start to see the ecosystem thriving. And I think right now, that value exchange is probably little bit broken."

—Christian Juhl, Global CEO, GroupM



PUBLISHERS SITTING PRETTY?

Posted at 3:15 pm

"One of the key things that will just go away with cookies will be the persistence of identity. And persistence of identity is what allows a brand to understand, Is that my customer? Have I spoken to them before? Where in the funnel are they? How efficient am I being at moving them down that funnel...



"Publishers are really well placed to be able to deliver that back to brands, because we own the first-party relationship with all of the people that are in our environment. And the good publishers are creating really rounded profiles about those users. So brands can leverage those platforms to be the guardians of that relationship for them. And they can ask, Hey, how many of your users have we actually spoken to? Where? How much do they understand our message? And what would be the most effective way to shift and move those users down that funnel?"

—Ian Hocking, vice president, digital, South China Morning Post



NO LAURELS TO REST ON

Posted at 2:44 pm

"It's not as if as an industry we have covered ourselves in glory."

—Ashutosh Srivastava, APAC CEO of GroupM, speaking in this session about how well brands and agencies have done so far in terms of delivering value in exchange for consumer data, and how much work remains.



PRIVACY, NOT JUST A CHORE

Posted at 2:28 pm

"Adopting privacy is not just about obeying the rules. It's about creating a fair value exchange with the public, one that they enjoy and want to take part in. That's the secret sauce for brands winning in this new regime."

—David Porter, VP Global Media, Unilever and APAC regional VP, WFA, speaking in Campaign360's opening session





PEEK AT EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH

Posted at 2 pm

As Campaign360 kicks off, check out this just published peek at the exclusive and comprehensive research being discussed in detail in the first session. The full survey, which comes to you from Campaign, Forrester and the World Federation of Advertisers, will be downloadable for attendees of Campaign360, and will be available for Campaign Asia-Pacific members. If you haven't already registered for Campaign360, you can do so here. To get access to Campaign's member-only research, become a member here.