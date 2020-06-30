privacy

Facebook warns of 'severe' impact from Apple's iOS 14 privacy push
8 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The company alerts advertisers to reduced targeting and campaign-measurement ability, and tells publishers they could see Audience Network revenue drop by more than 50%.

TikTok defends its user privacy and security measures after India ban
Jun 30, 2020
Carol Huang

TikTok India head said app would never share information with the Chinese government and will meet with concerned Indian government stakeholders.

Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA
Jun 1, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

However, under half of respondents to survey said their company had a data ethics policy in place.

VPN installs in Hong Kong spike amid surveillance concerns
May 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Atlas VPN said surge in installs correlates with announcement of the proposed national security law.

As the cookie crumbles, IAS report reveals different data privacy attitudes across APAC
May 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Australians are less aware of privacy regulations than Indonesians; Singaporeans more open to behavioural targeting.

Thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web
Apr 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: More than half a million Zoom accounts are being sold or shared on the dark web.

