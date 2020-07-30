targeting

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.

Consumers don't believe use of personal data leads to more relevant ads, report finds
Mar 31, 2020
Michael Heusner

GroupM gathered insights from 14,000 middle income consumers across 23 countries.

More than half of location-targeted adspend 'wasted'
Aug 28, 2019
Omar Oakes

Inaccurate or negligent use of location data has resulted in up to 65% of mis-targeted digital spending, survey finds.

Facebook warns ‘Clear history’ tool could trigger targeting changes
May 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

The upcoming tool will afford users greater control over their Facebook data as part of the platform's privacy push.

Google launches cross-device reporting feature
Aug 14, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Google launches tool that can track users across devices, plus an additional line for text ads, and an app that allows public figures to address fans and stakeholders.

SmarTone targets drama addicts during their commute
Jun 6, 2018
Matthew Miller

With help from OMD and video provider MyTV Super, SmartTone is targetting on-the-go TV watchers to suggest they might enjoy their shows more with better mobile service.

