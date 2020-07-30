targeting
EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.
Consumers don't believe use of personal data leads to more relevant ads, report finds
GroupM gathered insights from 14,000 middle income consumers across 23 countries.
More than half of location-targeted adspend 'wasted'
Inaccurate or negligent use of location data has resulted in up to 65% of mis-targeted digital spending, survey finds.
Facebook warns ‘Clear history’ tool could trigger targeting changes
The upcoming tool will afford users greater control over their Facebook data as part of the platform's privacy push.
Google launches cross-device reporting feature
Google launches tool that can track users across devices, plus an additional line for text ads, and an app that allows public figures to address fans and stakeholders.
SmarTone targets drama addicts during their commute
With help from OMD and video provider MyTV Super, SmartTone is targetting on-the-go TV watchers to suggest they might enjoy their shows more with better mobile service.
