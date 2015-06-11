identity
TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement
OpenID will allow advertisers in the US to use a single audience definition across major TV networks.
Sonic identity: Come on feel the noise
Hollie Jones of Kiosk explains why brands need to craft an aural identity to win in the experience economy.
Bonsey Design to create a new corporate identity for ITV Granada Asia
SINGAPORE - Singapore-based Bonsey Design's on-screen branding unit, Brandspeed has created a new corporate identity to more closely reflect its UK-based parent company ITV.
Seoul G20 Business Summit appoints Fleishman-Hillard
SEOUL - Fleishman-Hillard (FH) has been appointed as the communications partner for the Seoul G20 Business Summit after two rounds of bidding.
