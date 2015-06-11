identity

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement

OpenID will allow advertisers in the US to use a single audience definition across major TV networks.

Sonic identity: Come on feel the noise
Jun 11, 2015
Hollie Jones

Sonic identity: Come on feel the noise

Hollie Jones of Kiosk explains why brands need to craft an aural identity to win in the experience economy.

Bonsey Design to create a new corporate identity for ITV Granada Asia
Nov 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

Bonsey Design to create a new corporate identity for ITV Granada Asia

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based Bonsey Design's on-screen branding unit, Brandspeed has created a new corporate identity to more closely reflect its UK-based parent company ITV.

Seoul G20 Business Summit appoints Fleishman-Hillard
Jul 12, 2010
Jane Leung

Seoul G20 Business Summit appoints Fleishman-Hillard

SEOUL - Fleishman-Hillard (FH) has been appointed as the communications partner for the Seoul G20 Business Summit after two rounds of bidding.

