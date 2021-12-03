News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World Table Tennis

The shop's creative strategy was to reverse the viewpoint of the audience by showing the game from the ball's eye view, capturing the energy and skill of the game.

Superunion's Asia team has been appointed to develop a new identity for World Table Tennis (WTT) to capture new audiences and partners. WTT was created by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and launched with its inaugural tournament held in Macau last year.

Since table tennis was only taken seriously as a competitive and commercial sport in relatively few countries, the ITTF set out to change this. The Superunion team has worked with WTT to position it more centrally and to showcase the sport in new ways. 

One example was to reverse the viewpoint of the audience by showing the game from the ball's eye view, better capturing the energy and skill of the game. The identity design, meanwhile, is meant to mirror sports photography by capturing how players focus on the game's movement. 

With 563 million fans around the world, WTT has become popular quickly. Table tennis officially became the most watched sport in China, and quickly amassed 350 million unique viewers post Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the past few months.

Due to this growing popularity, brands such as Coca-Cola and Tata have become official partners of all WTT events in China during 2021. And with upcoming tournaments taking place in the US, Liebherr has signed up as as the sponsor.

The WTT Cup Finals will be hosted in Singapore’s OCBC Arena between December 4-7 2021.

