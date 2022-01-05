Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

NBCUniversal launches an identity platform

The solution will power personalized advertising across the media giant’s properties.

NBCUniversal headquarters in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images)
NBCUniversal headquarters in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images)

As TV consumption shifts to streaming, networks are diligently working on solutions to make their media assets easier to buy, target and measure across channels, screens and platforms. 

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday, NBCUniversal unveiled its next step in that strategy: NBCUnified, an identity platform that will help advertisers reach custom audiences across its various properties. 

As the underlying capability powering NBCU’s One Platform initiative, NBCUnified allows advertisers to create a custom audience, match it against the media giant’s first-party data, deploy campaigns and measure results across media properties, screens and channels. 

“NBCUnified is the identity and data spine that sits across the whole NBCU enterprise,” said John Lee, chief data officer, NBCUniversal advertising and partnerships. “It’s a first-party data asset that allows NBCU’s brands to create a more personalized, targeted, addressable consumer experience.”

NBCUnified is tied to the NBCU ID, which reaches 150 million individuals and 50 million households, giving advertisers an avenue to reach cross-platform audiences at scale. Lee projects that NBCUnified’s addressable audience pool will reach 200 million consumers by 2023, and that the company still hasn’t tapped into roughly 40% of its data sources.

“That's a big leap in terms of how big that addressable universe is,” he said.

Advertisers can bring custom audiences to NBCUnified and match them in a clean room environment to the NBCU ID. The network can then match that data with thousands of first-party data points on media consumption habits and preferences of NBCU viewers, as well as to third-party sources, to create vertical-specific custom audiences. 

“We can get a picture of the consumers that are most responsive and engaged with ads in those categories, and how that relates to who they are,” Lee said. “For instance, are they a business news consumer and do they also watch reality TV?”

Despite the scale of NBCUnified, Lee stressed the company is not trying to build a walled garden, and said the platform is interoperable with agency data platforms and other identity solutions. 

“We are cautious about consumer data privacy, but we balance that with the understanding that advertisers need to make their audiences portable for cross-platform optimization and measurement,” Lee explained. “So we are enabling those use cases in a way that walled gardens make impossible.” 

NBCUnified will also underpin the media giant’s new measurement framework, for which it is currently testing partners involved in an RFP called in August. Lee said the platform does not use cookies and that it marks “a move toward a future where we will have zero dependence on third-party identifiers.”

Until now, NBCU had been operating its One Platform initiative with a variety of first- and third-party identity signals that allowed each business unit to understand its audience. Now that these signals all ladder up to NBCUnified, advertisers can get a cross-platform picture of their audience activity across NBCU’s properties. 

“We already had a lot of great signals,” Lee said. “We just evolved and advanced our way of stitching it together.”

NBCUnified future proofs the network for a world where “there is a bigger shift to digital and CTV channels and away from traditional [media],” Lee said. 

But importantly, recognizing that linear is still a huge portion of the business, the platform also makes it “easy to utilize one granular view of the consumer audience across those two different worlds.”

“The One Platform strategy is, build that audience once and execute it across everything,” Lee explained. “That's where we think the puck is going.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

4 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

5 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

7 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific

9 Top 10: Asia's favourite spirits brands

Shock and applause for Apple Watch's chilling real-life emergency call ad

10 Shock and applause for Apple Watch's chilling real-life emergency call ad

Related Articles

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World Table Tennis
News
Dec 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World ...

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Advertising
Apr 1, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party data into Solimar trading platform
Advertising
Jul 7, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party...

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Digital
Mar 26, 2020
Omar Oakes

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party ...

Just Published

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage
PR
5 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes ...

PR pros weigh in on the poor communications practice that led to confusion and anger ahead of one of the sporting world’s most-watched tournaments.

Spotify rolls out clickable in-app podcast ads at CES
Advertising
5 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Spotify rolls out clickable in-app podcast ads at CES

The feature makes advertising interactive on Spotify original and exclusive podcasts.

Lenovo spotlights Gen Z changemakers
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Lenovo spotlights Gen Z changemakers

The global brand campaign, debuted at CES 2022, aims to empower the next generation to change the world from their laptops with the new Lenovo ThinkPad Z series.

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?
Analysis
16 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Can Vietnam become the next China for luxury brands?

The luxury industry has pursued every opportunity in China’s high-growth market. Yet, thus far, it has ignored this other market in the Asia-Pacific region.