thirdparty cookies

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system

Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.

'Third-party cookies are already ineffective': Lessons from Google SameSite delay
Apr 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

'Third-party cookies are already ineffective': Lessons from Google SameSite delay

Google's move has little to do with keeping marketers happy and everything to do with minimising disruption.

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Apr 1, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline

Company will 'revisit' topic as situation evolves.

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Mar 26, 2020
Omar Oakes

Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?

Key ad tech players are set to discuss whether Google should postpone its planned two-year elimination of third-party cookies because of the widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules
Aug 20, 2019
Omar Oakes

Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules

Tech giant is burnishing its privacy credentials by cracking down on cookie workarounds.

Third-party data and cookies: Confusion explained
Aug 19, 2019
Fred Marthoz

Third-party data and cookies: Confusion explained

Third-party data and third-party cookies are not the same thing. Lotame's Southeast Asia MD explains how Google's blocking of the latter will—and won't—impact the former.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia