thirdparty cookies
EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.
'Third-party cookies are already ineffective': Lessons from Google SameSite delay
Google's move has little to do with keeping marketers happy and everything to do with minimising disruption.
Google signals no delay to third-party cookie timeline
Company will 'revisit' topic as situation evolves.
Should Google delay plans to kill off third-party cookies?
Key ad tech players are set to discuss whether Google should postpone its planned two-year elimination of third-party cookies because of the widespread disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules
Tech giant is burnishing its privacy credentials by cracking down on cookie workarounds.
Third-party data and cookies: Confusion explained
Third-party data and third-party cookies are not the same thing. Lotame's Southeast Asia MD explains how Google's blocking of the latter will—and won't—impact the former.
