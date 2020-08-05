Simon Gwynn

Simon Gwynn is the brand reporter for Campaign UK. Simon joined Haymarket in March 2016, and covers the retail, FMCG, financial services and auto sectors. Relevant experience: I previously wrote about food and drink retail for The Grocer. Before becoming a journalist I ran events and did the comms for a local business organisation. Favourite ad: Old Spice - The Man Your Man Could Smell Like. It's the ad your ad could smell like. I'm on a horse. Favourite track: Common People by Pulp One thing not a lot of people know about me: I directed a play at the Edinburgh Fringe once... it wasn't very good and was rightly mauled by the critics. If I wasn’t slaving away at Haymarket I’d be...? Cooking. Eating. Cooking. Eating.