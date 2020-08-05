Simon Gwynn

Simon Gwynn is the brand reporter for Campaign UK. Simon joined Haymarket in March 2016, and covers the retail, FMCG, financial services and auto sectors. Relevant experience: I previously wrote about food and drink retail for The Grocer. Before becoming a journalist I ran events and did the comms for a local business organisation. Favourite ad: Old Spice - The Man Your Man Could Smell Like. It's the ad your ad could smell like. I'm on a horse. Favourite track: Common People by Pulp One thing not a lot of people know about me: I directed a play at the Edinburgh Fringe once... it wasn't very good and was rightly mauled by the critics. If I wasn’t slaving away at Haymarket I’d be...? Cooking. Eating. Cooking. Eating.

Is the role of account management really under threat?
Advertising
Aug 5, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Is the role of account management really under threat?

Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign
Advertising
Aug 4, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign

‘Meet the Snapchat’ generation runs in Australia, Canada and the US from today, followed by Europe and MENA later this month.

Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns
Advertising
Aug 3, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of ...

“No one has really explained what the account management team does,” said one procurement lead.

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Advertising
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system

Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.

Digital now more than half of global adspend
Advertising
Jul 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Digital now more than half of global adspend

Global market will shrink by 9.1% this year, according to Zenith, representing a slightly smaller decline than in 2009.

Twitter ad revenue down 23% despite boom in users
Advertising
Jul 24, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Twitter ad revenue down 23% despite boom in users

Social-media platform's monetisable daily active users were up a third, but total revenues fell by a fifth in the second quarter of 2020.

