nbc

Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US

The Media Ratings Council accreditation loss will push the industry toward use of alternative currencies.

Asia’s general entertainment channels ramp up content battle
Oct 4, 2010
Magz Osborne

Asia's general entertainment channels ramp up content battle

HONG KONG – Fox International Channels (FIC) Asia’s exclusive volume agreement with Shine International is the latest salvo fired as the region’s rival general entertainment (GE) networks compete for content and audiences.

Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes
Aug 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes

GLOBAL – Apple is in talks with News Corp to offer Fox TV shows for rent via iTunes. CBS, NBC Universal and ABC-owner Disney are reportedly also involved.

