1 day ago
Nielsen loses accreditation for national and local TV in the US
The Media Ratings Council accreditation loss will push the industry toward use of alternative currencies.
Oct 4, 2010
Asia’s general entertainment channels ramp up content battle
HONG KONG – Fox International Channels (FIC) Asia’s exclusive volume agreement with Shine International is the latest salvo fired as the region’s rival general entertainment (GE) networks compete for content and audiences.
Aug 25, 2010
Apple in talks with Fox and ABC for programme rentals via iTunes
GLOBAL – Apple is in talks with News Corp to offer Fox TV shows for rent via iTunes. CBS, NBC Universal and ABC-owner Disney are reportedly also involved.
