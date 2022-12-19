Media News
Arvind Hickman
4 days ago

NBCUniversal hires BBC’s Maggy Chan to lead global advertising

She has been described as 'BBC's best gift to NBCU since 'The Office'.

Maggy Chan
Maggy Chan

NBCUniversal has appointed Maggy Chan as managing director and executive vice-president of NBCUniversal global advertising and partnerships.

She joins from the BBC, where she is the chief operating officer of global distribution and responsible for advertising sales and the monetisation of BBC World News.

Chan will work with NBCUniversal’s international advertising and partnerships team across EMEA, Asia Pacific, and US. Her role involves expanding NBCUniversal’s advertising partnerships, growing the company’s global reach and helping advertisers connect with the broadcaster’s one billion viewers in 150 countries.

Chan succeeds KC Sullivan, who had taken the role in 2020 to lead NBCUniversal’s One Platform Global Advertising & Partnerships offering. Sullivan left in August to rejoin CNBC as president – he previously served as president and managing director of CNBC International.

Based in London, Chan will report to Linda Yaccarino, the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

“Partnerships power this business, period. A decade ago, we set out to become the leading partnership platform in advertising. Now, that ambition has become a reality. Our partnership commitment has made NBCU a partnership company but we’re just getting started,” Yaccarino said. 

“That’s why I’m so excited for Maggy to leverage her global perspective to help us continue creating a platform, network, and ecosystem that’s fueling growth for every business. I can't wait for her to become the BBC's best gift to NBCU since The Office." 

Chan spent nearly 15 years at the BBC, rising from finance roles into leadership roles in global distribution and international ad sales. She has previously worked as an auditor at PwC.

“I’ve long been passionate about bringing audiences around the world the content they love. And with NBCUniversal’s incredible network of partnerships and cutting-edge technologies, there’s no limit to how far and wide we can extend our reach,” she said.

NBCUniversal has formed several ad sales partnerships with media companies, including Comcast stablemates Sky Media in the UK and RTL AdConnect in Europe. It has also become the exclusive reseller of Apple News inventory in the UK.

In July, Sullivan told Campaign that NBCUniversal had a strategy to expand its reach and cross-media offering through these strategic partnerships and by adding verticals, such as gaming publisher Anzu.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

BBC brings editorial guidelines to life to show impartial reporting
Sep 27, 2022
Imogen Watson

BBC brings editorial guidelines to life to show ...

What's the future for BBC World News?
Apr 6, 2021

What's the future for BBC World News?

NBCUniversal launches an identity platform
Jan 6, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

NBCUniversal launches an identity platform

BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' over Uyghur coverage
Apr 1, 2021

BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.