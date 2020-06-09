bbc
Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.
Hard news: How COVID-19 challenged BBC Global’s brand proposition
Shutdowns, fake news, frozen adspend and blocklisting have been recent hurdles, but advertisers are starting to look for context behind the headlines, say commercial leaders.
BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
But Jim Egan says the big platforms have not been ‘sufficiently concerned’ so Australia’s new rules will be ‘highly significant’.
Rahul Sood to join BBC Global News as MD for India, South Asia
Moves from NDTV where he was head of sales and business development.
BBC Global News report reveals the persuasive power of branded podcasts
Amid an ‘audio renaissance’, new Audio: Activated thought-leadership study highlights the efficacy of audio in boosting brand engagement
BBC Studios launches global takeover of Spotify
Created to promote David Attenborough's Seven Worlds, One Planet series.
