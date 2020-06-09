bbc

Is it better for brands to change consumer behaviour or to adapt?
Jun 9, 2020
Carol Huang

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: While offline businesses may return, it's unlikely to expect consumer habits to remain unchanged.

Hard news: How COVID-19 challenged BBC Global’s brand proposition
Jun 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Shutdowns, fake news, frozen adspend and blocklisting have been recent hurdles, but advertisers are starting to look for context behind the headlines, say commercial leaders.

BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
May 22, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

But Jim Egan says the big platforms have not been ‘sufficiently concerned’ so Australia’s new rules will be ‘highly significant’.

Rahul Sood to join BBC Global News as MD for India, South Asia
Dec 17, 2019
Campaign India Team

Moves from NDTV where he was head of sales and business development.

BBC Studios launches global takeover of Spotify
Nov 1, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Created to promote David Attenborough's Seven Worlds, One Planet series.

