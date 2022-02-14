Analysis Opinions
Jin Chua
18 hours ago

We are all many, and brands need to understand that

Unpacking conflict and tensions across consumers’ multiple identities can help brands capture both first-mover advantage and long-term loyalty.

(Matúš Kovačovský on Unsplash)
(Matúš Kovačovský on Unsplash)

Consumers, like you and I, have multiple identities.

For many of us, our work identities are a defining and significant part of our self-concept. After all, one of the first few questions we get when making an acquaintance is, “What do you do?” But beyond work, we are also family members, sports enthusiasts, gamers, adventurers.

Each identity has its individual needs and responsibilities. However, those of one identity may sometimes clash with another. This is what we call an identity conflict.

Referring to a discourse we are all too familiar with—work-life balance. It is in fact, a response to what academic scholars call work-family conflict, which refers to the difficulty or failure to navigate the needs and responsibilities for both work and family identities.

In China, for instance, the increasing number of employed workers and college graduates has created an atmosphere of anxiety. To avoid being laid off, employees need to exhibit commitment and build competence, which inevitably demands longer working hours. Consequently, this means less time spent with their families, and people are hindered in carrying out their family roles.

Making sense of identity conflicts

To make sense of identity conflicts, it is useful to understand the concepts of identity salience and centrality.

Identity salience refers to the frequency in which a particular identity is invoked. Spaces, signs and social interactions help to invoke our identities. For example, being at the office and seeing our colleagues helps to bring out our work identities. When invoked, we participate in action and behaviour aligned with that identity. So, if a person spends 12 hours at the office, it is likely his work identity is very salient.

Identity centrality, on the other hand, assesses how important an identity is to us. It is about the identities that we hold dearest to our hearts, even if they are not actively invoked on a day-to-day basis. While our work identities are probably the most salient, our family identities may be more central.

Empirical research has shown that the more central and/or salient an identity is to someone, the likelier it is for problems with this identity to cause considerable distress. Importantly, this means that not all identity conflicts have the same psychological impacts. Identity conflicts involving salient and/or central identities are likelier to have stronger psychological impacts and emotional tensions.

Often, brands tend to focus on a single identity (or consumer persona) in silos, rather than understanding the identity’s place within the broader identity set. Yet taking a whole-of-life perspective of the consumer—where brands study consumer behaviour beyond the immediate categories they are selling—can unlock deeper insights and help brands build greater emotional relevance.

This is because a whole-of-life perspective on the consumer allows understanding of which identities are salient and central. Consequently, this informs where a brand fits into a consumer’s identity set, and how it can better speak to consumer tensions and aspirations. Real-time tracking, ethnography and human-centric methods to study the spaces, signs, and people that consumers interact with are useful in this regard.

Wardah, an Indonesian cosmetic brand, is a useful case study. As a pioneer of halal cosmetics, it is a brand that first understood Muslim women’s religious obligations and secular aspirations, thereby gaining a first-mover advantage in a growing market.

What identity sets look like in the future

Covid-19 has upended life as we know it. Today, many are grappling with what gives life meaning, and contesting the salience and centrality of their work. On one hand, there is 'the great resignation”, and on the other, the emergence of workcations, where individuals ‘work by day, explore by night’.

These trends tell us that consumers are starting to reflect on and re-orient their identity sets. And technologies (think augmented and virtual realities and the metaverse) will further enable and accelerate this process, allowing consumers to create, experiment and discard identities at unprecedented speed.

Hence, we can no longer think of identity sets as monolithic and stable, like they were before. Instead, we must be prepared for an era where identities are quickly changing and being recalibrated in terms of salience and centrality.

Brands will have to confront this challenge and speak to their quickly evolving consumers. But if they can holistically understand the identity sets of these consumers and speak to what truly matters, they may well be rewarded with an even more loyal and satisfied customer base.

Jin Chua is an associate at Quantum Consumer Solutions.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

3 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

4 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

5 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

6 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

7 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

8 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

10 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

Related Articles

NBCUniversal launches an identity platform
Media
Jan 6, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

NBCUniversal launches an identity platform

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World Table Tennis
News
Dec 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Superunion Asia develops new identity for World ...

Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data
Digital
Sep 17, 2021
Anil Pandit

Look beyond the mad scramble for first-party data

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party data into Solimar trading platform
Advertising
Jul 7, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

The Trade Desk incorporates identity and first-party...

Just Published

Dentsu posts stronger 2021 earnings than expected
Advertising
10 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu posts stronger 2021 earnings than expected

Transformation and ecommerce services helped boost underlying profit 44% as Dentsu sets aside a new fund for acquisitions.

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving attribution solution
Advertising
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Mozilla and Meta collaborate on privacy-preserving ...

Despite Mozilla's long-standing criticism of Facebook, the two companies have co-developed a measurement solution for the post-cookie, post-IDFA world—drawing ire from privacy advocates.

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite condom ads for Valentine's Day
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Protected sex has never been sexier: Our favourite ...

Frisky film festival: Whether you love or hate this day devoted to lovers, please enjoy this roundup of some of our most-adored condom campaigns.

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building brands in China
Marketing
17 hours ago
Bryce Whitwam

Chinese culture carriers now the secret to building ...

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Julien Lapka, China insights guru and founder of the agency Inner Chapter, advises brands to move beyond investing solely in Chinese KOLs and evolve into establishing relationships with Chinese cohort groups.