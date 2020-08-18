cultural radar
The fandoms marketers need to know about
Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.
People and brands latch onto peer-to-peer gifting
As social distancing has disrupted normal interactions, many have turned to gifting physical goods to compensate. Here's a look at three kinds of gifting occasions and the brands that are finding a place in the process.
Explorers under lockdown
If millennials can no longer use experiences as a way to play the role of the explorer, then what will they do instead?
Convenience stores: From corner store to cornerstone
Convenience stores are taking on new roles through innovation and experimentation in space management and retail strategy, which translates to emerging opportunities for FMCG and F&B brands.
Down the COVID hole: Inspired by Alice In Wonderland
What can a famous book from 1865 tell us about our COVID-ravaged world today? A whole lot, according to a social anthropologist and semiotician.
From Javanese princesses to Rihanna: The rise of the strong dark woman
Though white skin has been seen as a beauty 'ideal' for 50 years, Indonesia's fashion and beauty industries are now employing more ‘indigenous' models, and darker-skinned celebrities are genuine beauty symbols.
