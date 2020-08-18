cultural radar

The fandoms marketers need to know about
Aug 18, 2020
Michael Patent

Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.

People and brands latch onto peer-to-peer gifting
Jul 14, 2020
Danielle Hong

As social distancing has disrupted normal interactions, many have turned to gifting physical goods to compensate. Here's a look at three kinds of gifting occasions and the brands that are finding a place in the process.

Explorers under lockdown
Jul 3, 2020
Abigail Lappo

If millennials can no longer use experiences as a way to play the role of the explorer, then what will they do instead?

Convenience stores: From corner store to cornerstone
Jun 3, 2020
Ri An Quek

Convenience stores are taking on new roles through innovation and experimentation in space management and retail strategy, which translates to emerging opportunities for FMCG and F&B brands.

Down the COVID hole: Inspired by Alice In Wonderland
May 15, 2020
Meena Kaushik

What can a famous book from 1865 tell us about our COVID-ravaged world today? A whole lot, according to a social anthropologist and semiotician.

From Javanese princesses to Rihanna: The rise of the strong dark woman
Aug 26, 2019
Adri Reksodipoetro

Though white skin has been seen as a beauty 'ideal' for 50 years, Indonesia's fashion and beauty industries are now employing more ‘indigenous' models, and darker-skinned celebrities are genuine beauty symbols.

