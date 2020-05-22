Miriam Rayman

Send feedback to Miriam Rayman.
What’s your survival story?
Marketing
May 22, 2020
Miriam Rayman

What’s your survival story?

How brands can come out stronger.

Family life has changed. How are ads adapting?
Influence
Aug 27, 2018
Miriam Rayman

Family life has changed. How are ads adapting?

The home hub and how it fits in with our work lives is undergoing a shift that reflects changing attitudes. We take a look at how brands are responding to this in recent ad campaigns.

We need to talk about men
Marketing
Jul 6, 2018
Miriam Rayman

We need to talk about men

Masculinity needs an urgent update.

Chief ethical officer: Your next recruit?
Analysis
Sep 20, 2017
Miriam Rayman

Chief ethical officer: Your next recruit?

Commitment to a social purpose is becoming key to business success. Do companies need a high-level executive dedicated to shepherding the effort?

Hot plants: Green energy and 'ecosexuality'
Analysis
Mar 2, 2017
Miriam Rayman

Hot plants: Green energy and 'ecosexuality'

More people are expressing intense love for all things green—sometimes even by speaking directly to plants in an erotic way.

What’s keeping the luxury brands awake at night?
Marketing
Jan 29, 2016
Miriam Rayman

What’s keeping the luxury brands awake at night?

Flamingo's London head of content for cultural intelligence, Miriam Rayman, says it’s time for the sector to get out of its comfort zone.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia