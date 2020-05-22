How brands can come out stronger.
The home hub and how it fits in with our work lives is undergoing a shift that reflects changing attitudes. We take a look at how brands are responding to this in recent ad campaigns.
Masculinity needs an urgent update.
Commitment to a social purpose is becoming key to business success. Do companies need a high-level executive dedicated to shepherding the effort?
More people are expressing intense love for all things green—sometimes even by speaking directly to plants in an erotic way.
Flamingo's London head of content for cultural intelligence, Miriam Rayman, says it’s time for the sector to get out of its comfort zone.
