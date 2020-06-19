asiapacific

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns
Jun 19, 2020
Ad Nut

Toyota exudes a sense of hope as consumers and companies emerge from lockdowns

Marquee auto brand says it is ready for business, even as it soft-pedals its efforts to battle the pandemic.

China sees weakest marketing M&A in past decade
Jan 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

China sees weakest marketing M&A in past decade

Asia-Pacific deal-making slumps as companies look inward, reveals R3 Worldwide study.

100 of the best ads from Asia Pacific (according to us)
Apr 9, 2019
Olivia Parker

100 of the best ads from Asia Pacific (according to us)

We could have called it the 'ultimate' list of best work from the region, but that would offend our appreciation of the variety of subjective responses to creativity. So we ask for your faith in our judgement—and for your help to expand this epic list from 50 to 100.

Get in the game: Connecting with Asia Pacific’s gamers
Nov 22, 2018
Diyana Syafiqah

Get in the game: Connecting with Asia Pacific’s gamers

Some marketers are still like noobs when it comes to reaching APAC gamers. Time to level up.

Forrester: Display ad spend healthy for next 5 years thanks to mobile
Jun 6, 2017
Olivia Parker

Forrester: Display ad spend healthy for next 5 years thanks to mobile

New report highlights key trends around mobile and PC spending in the Asia Pacific region.

What taboos do APAC marketers still need to avoid?
Sep 19, 2016
Faaez Samadi

What taboos do APAC marketers still need to avoid?

From politicians to Ashley Madison, race or gay rights, which subjects in Asia-Pacific should the industry not touch? Are there any left?

