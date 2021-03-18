campaign360_2021
Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.
The complex way forward to respecting privacy in APAC marketing
After so much distrust, industry experts discuss whether APAC consumers are likely to consent to a fairer value exchange, or whether non-PII based contextual solutions will become the dominant way forward.
Publishers most confident in their post-cookie outlook
Results from a comprehensive survey studying preparedness for a cookie-less, privacy-first industry reveal much higher levels of confidence among publishers versus agencies. Digital leaders at the BBC and SCMP give their thoughts.
Marketers in APAC are not ready for the privacy-first, post-cookie world
Today at Campaign360, Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the WFA reveal exclusive research findings on brand, publisher and agency readiness for a new privacy-first world in APAC.
Campaign360 agenda released
You can still participate in our exclusive research into privacy with Forrester and WFA, the release of which will kick off the virtual event taking place May 4 through 6.
Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity
Campaign360 returns in a new format, taking place online May 4 through 6, 2021.
