Creativity in lockdown: how have agencies coped?
Campaign Connect delivered an unforgettable insight into the barriers and bonuses of lockdown creativity from some of the UK's leading creatives...
Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
The Tokyo-based agency has won Grand Prix, Titanium and Lions in many other categories over the past decade.
Colenso BBDO named Cannes Lions Pacific Agency of the Decade
The Kiwi creative agency has been awarded a grand total of 99 Lions over the past 10 years.
iQIYI: combining AI & creativity to tell stories
Since its founding in 2010, the Chinese video online platform has managed to build and sustain its identity in a highly crowded space. Now it’s helping brands do the same on its hit variety show Youth With You Season 2.
How should Cannes change ahead of its return in 2021?
2020 will be first year since 1953 not to feature international Festival of Creativity or its predecessors.
Can Cannes Lions work in October?
Ad festival has been postponed until October.
