Announcement: Campaign360 moves to May 27
Feb 5, 2020
Staff

Campaign's invitation-only conference will now take the day before the Women Leading Change conference and awards, all at Raffles in Singapore.

Campaign360 promises 'fiery' programme
Jan 30, 2020
Staff

'Igniting tomorrow' will be the theme at Campaign360, Asia-Pacific’s closed-door event exclusively for senior marketers and C-suite executives, which takes place in Singapore on May 27.

Marketing must solve business problems to maintain its value
Apr 8, 2019
Faaez Samadi

FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, industry leaders discuss the importance of agencies being involved in business strategy from the start.

Facebook APAC head speaks of
Mar 29, 2019
Olivia Parker

VIDEO: Interviewed at Campaign360 the week before the Christchurch attacks, Neil Stewart's remarks now hold greater significance in the light of what happened.

Marcomms is in a mid-life crisis, but we can survive it
Mar 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, Mediacom global strategy chief Matt Mee explains why marketing communications is facing self-doubt and how the industry can overcome it.

SCMP: In-house data team critical for our advertisers
Mar 25, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

VIDEO: Elsie Cheung, SCMP's chief operating officer weighs-in on publisher value for advertisers, in-housing data teams and the importance of ad placement for brand safety in this exclusive video from Campaign360 in Singapore.

