Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce that Campaign360 returns in a new format in 2021, taking place online May 4 through 6.

With the theme of 'Evolving identity', Campaign360 will unite senior brand marketers and C-suite executives to address the transition into a privacy-first future.

We’re standing at the edge of the biggest change to face the industry in recent years, driven by consumer demand for more privacy safeguards and control. The loss of a critical targeting tool will disrupt every function within the ecosystem and impact the effectiveness of marketing. We’ll see a rise in new partnerships and technology investments; seismic changes to media measurement, creativity and talent; and a string of new innovations shaping the future.

Campaign360 will address the following content pillars, through the lens of the post-Covid and post-cookie world:

The consumer takes control: Consumers are more aware of how their data is used and how they are fed advertising or information. What are the longer-term impacts when the balance of power shifts to the consumer? How can we balance privacy with customer experience?

The post-cookie world: The impact on customer experience, commerce, communications, data and technology investments and partnerships.

Liberating effectiveness through creativity: Marketers need new ways of identifying their customers and measuring marketing effectiveness. The emphasis on return on investment will increase in the new age.

Industry identity: For years, Campaign360 has debated the evolution of the industry and talent, agency models and perceptions, in-housing and value. These discussions and more will be even more crucial in the next three years.

The 2021 Campaign360 experience is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media through a focused and innovative content programme, so our community can confidently and creatively transition into the next age.

Campaign360 is a mixed format event, bringing together an invitation-only community through a personalised and tailored programme, put together virtually and through private small-scale events. Plus, for the first time, Campaign360 opens the virtual doors to everyone, so you can enjoy the content programme as a spectator.

An early-bird ticket price of US$199 is available for spectator passes now through the end of February (regular price: US$299).

For more details on the agenda and speakers, please visit the Campaign360 website.

For event enquiries, please contact: Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events Content.