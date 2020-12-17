Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Staff
1 day ago

Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity

Campaign360 returns in a new format, taking place online May 4 through 6, 2021.

Announcing Campaign360 2021: Evolving identity

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce that Campaign360 returns in a new format in 2021, taking place online May 4 through 6.

With the theme of 'Evolving identity', Campaign360 will unite senior brand marketers and C-suite executives to address the transition into a privacy-first future.

We’re standing at the edge of the biggest change to face the industry in recent years, driven by consumer demand for more privacy safeguards and control. The loss of a critical targeting tool will disrupt every function within the ecosystem and impact the effectiveness of marketing. We’ll see a rise in new partnerships and technology investments; seismic changes to media measurement, creativity and talent; and a string of new innovations shaping the future. 

Campaign360 will address the following content pillars, through the lens of the post-Covid and post-cookie world:

The consumer takes control: Consumers are more aware of how their data is used and how they are fed advertising or information. What are the longer-term impacts when the balance of power shifts to the consumer? How can we balance privacy with customer experience?

The post-cookie world: The impact on customer experience, commerce, communications, data and technology investments and partnerships.

Liberating effectiveness through creativity: Marketers need new ways of identifying their customers and measuring marketing effectiveness. The emphasis on return on investment will increase in the new age.

Industry identity: For years, Campaign360 has debated the evolution of the industry and talent, agency models and perceptions, in-housing and value. These discussions and more will be even more crucial in the next three years.

The 2021 Campaign360 experience is designed to help energise the industry’s approach to creative media through a focused and innovative content programme, so our community can confidently and creatively transition into the next age.

Campaign360 is a mixed format event, bringing together an invitation-only community through a personalised and tailored programme, put together virtually and through private small-scale events. Plus, for the first time, Campaign360 opens the virtual doors to everyone, so you can enjoy the content programme as a spectator.

An early-bird ticket price of US$199 is available for spectator passes now through the end of February (regular price: US$299). 

For more details on the agenda and speakers, please visit the Campaign360 website.

For event enquiries, please contact: Eleanor Hawkins, Head of Events Content.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Related Articles

Campaign360 promises 'fiery' programme
Advertising
Jan 30, 2020
Staff

Campaign360 promises 'fiery' programme

Announcement: Campaign360 moves to May 27
Advertising
Feb 5, 2020
Staff

Announcement: Campaign360 moves to May 27

Campaign360 2019 programme agenda announced
Media
Feb 12, 2019
Staff

Campaign360 2019 programme agenda announced

Final wrap-up: Seven things we learned at Campaign360
Front and Centre
Mar 19, 2019
Matthew Miller

Final wrap-up: Seven things we learned at Campaign360

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and subjects
Analysis
19 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Your favourite teachers and ...

YEAR IN REVIEW: From briefing an agency to reaching Gen Z to social listening, these are the five most-viewed lessons to date in our Crash Course video series, which provides five-minute practical lessons from APAC experts.

Wavemaker wins Perfetti Van Melle’s $80 million global media account
Media
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

Wavemaker wins Perfetti Van Melle’s $80 million ...

The GroupM media agency picked up the global through a series of local pitches this year.

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency roster smell of desperation?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Darren Woolley

Does Coke's pitch of its entire global agency ...

The company certainly ruined a lot of holiday seasons for incumbent and hopeful agencies alike. But what is the move actually meant to accomplish? TrinityP3's founder and CEO considers the possibilities, and the risks.

Unilever to end Facebook and Twitter ad boycott
Advertising
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Unilever to end Facebook and Twitter ad boycott

The CPG giant stopped advertising on Facebook’s apps and Twitter during the #StopHateForProfit boycott in June.