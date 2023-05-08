Ready to experience Campaign360?

Next week's Campaign360 promises to be a very different event experience for high-level marketers, agency and industry professionals alike. Top CMOs from around the region are convening in Singapore on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 16-17) at the Ritz Carlton for a one of a kind high-level industry event that is focused on brand experience and the new expectations placed on CMOs to deliver.

While there are plenty of networking and social events built in, industry professionals are keen to compare notes on their challenges as brands continue to transform in order to provide exceptional and effortless experiences to their customers.

Topics include earning customer trust, aligning internally to deliver on experiences, engaging through pop culture and life-centricity, avoiding greenwashing, leveraging AI, solving data problems, and integrating offline experiences with digital. Sessions will be supplemented by peer-to-peer focus groups.

Plus, on day one Campaign will unveil its much-anticipated APAC CMO Power List for 2023 while day two features original research on Southeast Asia's top 50 brands measured through a customer experience lens.

