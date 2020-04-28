event
Campaign Connect two-day global virtual event coming June 2-3
Unique event will travel the world linking Campaign communities in Asia, Europe and North America.
Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT
Haymarket Media is fully integrating CEI into the Campaign and C&IT brands.
Why images are important for brand marketers and agencies
As brand marketers seek better ways to reach consumers through images, stock agencies could provide a solution, according to a recent panel session led by 123RF.
New opportunities in emerging markets: media leaders gather
At a recent roundtable, leading media executives discussed overcoming fragmentation, investing in innovation, and spurring cultural change in the marketplace.
What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco
Hear from the model in the videos that led to the cancellation of D&G's 'The Great Show', and the experiential agency behind the doomed Shanghai production.
Bangkok roundtable: Tackling tough issues on brand safety
Event sheds light on the state of ad fraud, viewability, and how brand marketers in Thailand are dealing with change.
