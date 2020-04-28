event

Campaign Connect two-day global virtual event coming June 2-3
Apr 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Unique event will travel the world linking Campaign communities in Asia, Europe and North America.

Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT
Jun 27, 2019
Staff

Haymarket Media is fully integrating CEI into the Campaign and C&IT brands.

What happened behind the scenes of the Dolce & Gabbana China fiasco
Jan 23, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Hear from the model in the videos that led to the cancellation of D&G's 'The Great Show', and the experiential agency behind the doomed Shanghai production.

