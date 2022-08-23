Digital Media News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Podcast Day 24 opens for registration with backing from Campaign and PodPod

Conferences will take place in London, New York and Sydney.

Podcast Day 24 has opened for registration, with backing from Campaign and PodPod.

Podcast Day 24 has opened for registration, with backing from Campaign and PodPod.

Taking place on 4 October, the international event consists of three in-person conferences held in London, New York and Sydney.

Speakers at the London conference include Kayo Chingonyi, Axel Kacoutié and Joby Waldman from the Decode podcast, Jess Phillips MP and Hannah Russell, co-founder of Mags Creative.

Panels and discussions will cover industry trends, revenue and research. Delegates can also discover commercial opportunities for podcasters and networks and learn what data is saying about podcast audiences.

Although delegates will attend only one of the three conferences in person, they will be able to access all Podcast Day 24 videos from all sessions worldwide.

Earlybird prices will be available until 19 August. Click here to register and secure your spot today. 

Source:
Campaign UK

